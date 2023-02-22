Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Feb 22 (PTI) A state-run power utility in Bihar has issued an electricity supply disconnection notice to a memorial of revolutionary freedom fighters, Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki, in Muzaffarpur, triggering a controversy.

The development comes at a time when the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Also Read | #SouthKorea Has Decided to Lift a Requirement for Travellers from #China to Take PCR Tests … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd served the notice to the memorial of Bose and Chaki on February 15, asking the ‘Smarak Asthan' to pay the outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.36 lakh within seven days, or face disconnection, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM-East) Gyan Prakash said, "It's a computer-generated notice…there might be some technical error. The matter will be looked into. The organisation that is maintaining the memorial has not been paying electricity bills for the last several months."

Also Read | Earthquake To Hit India Soon? NGRI Chief Scientist Issues Stark Warning, Says ‘Indian Plate Moving 5 cm Every Year, Raising Possibilities Earthquakes’.

Locals, however, wondered how the notice was served to the memorial as such communication should have been made to the organisation that is maintaining it. Despite several attempts, NBPDCL officials could not be reached for comments.

Notably, Bose, along with Chaki, had made an attempt to assassinate a British judge, Magistrate Douglas Kingsford, and hurled bombs on the carriage in Muzaffarpur in 1908.

Chaki killed himself before the police could arrest him, while Bose was arrested and later sentenced to death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)