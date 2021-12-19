Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Describing the power reforms as "inevitable" to provide round-the-clock quality electricity supply to consumers in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official on Sunday said the government has already acceded to all the demands of the striking power development department (PDD) employees.

The government has also decided to put on hold the proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer said, requesting protesting employees to call off their strike to provide relief to the people already reeling under harsh winter conditions.

"There have been some rounds of talks already at various levels with the PDD employees who have gone on an indefinite strike… the power sector reforms are inevitable, and the government of India has clearly told us to ensure that the reformation is in place," Langer said at a hurriedly convened press conference here, shortly after the Army was deployed to assist in restoring essential services hit by the strike.

Whatever funds and grants are going to come in the power sector will be linked with certain verifiable objective criteria and achievable parameters, he said, adding, “The purpose and intent is to provide 24x7 quality power supply to the consumers in accordance with the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.”

“We are supposed to move ahead towards a more accountable system and not go back,” Langer said, highlighting various measures taken by the government to improve power distribution and transmission.

He said the government is working with “commitment and sincerity” to protect public interests.

On the demands put forth by the striking employees, the divisional commissioner said the government has already acceded to all of them.

The managing director of the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, who was also present at the press conference, said 55 per cent of power supply has been restored across Jammu region, while efforts are on to restore the supply in the remaining areas with the Army's help.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh warned of serious action against anyone trying to disrupt the restoration work.

"Attempts are being made to minimise the sufferings of the public. Several rounds of talks were held with the striking employees, and we request them to call off the strike,” he said.

He, however, added that the government is ready to clarify any misgiving and resolve the issue peacefully.

The divisional commissioner said he is hopeful that the striking employees will call off the protest in the interest of the public as their demands have been virtually met.

