Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) secretary general Pradeep S Mehta has been nominated to a high-level environment committee of the World Mining Congress, 2023, according to a statement from the organisation.

The congress, to be organised by the University of Queensland in Australia, will examine the best way forward to deal with environmental conflicts which can promote sustainable development rather than patchwork remedies.

Mehta has done extensive work in this area. He is currently doing studies for NITI Aayog on the mining of iron ore in Goa, auto fuel emissions, and sand mining cases in Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)