Cuttack, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

Pradhan, who had contracted the virus in July, also urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma to save lives.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

"Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the #COVID 19 pandemic," the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel said on Twitter.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the state's first plasma bank at SCB Hospital on July 15. PTI

Also Read | RAISE 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence on October 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)