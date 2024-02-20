Sambalpur (Odisha), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday flagged off a special train from here to Ayodhya.

The Sambalpur-Darshan Nagar-Sambalpur Astha Special train carrying 1,512 devotees from the western region of Odisha left for Ayodhya.

Also Read | IndiGo Passengers Tremble in Fear As Delhi-Srinagar Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence Due to Bad Weather (Watch Video).

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees. The train was flagged off at Sambalpur station and it will have halts at Rourkela and Jharsuguda before entering neighbouring Jharkhand. The train will reach at Ayodhya on Wednesday and bring back the devotees to Odisha the next day", Pradhan told reporters.

Pradhan thanked the railways for the train with 20 sleeper coaches, which will allow devotees from western Odisha to have darshan of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Heightened in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Scheduled Visit (Watch Video).

The Union minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the Robotics Centre at Vedic International School at Pabpali Sason and attend the inauguration of the Skill India Centre at Majhipalli here and other events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)