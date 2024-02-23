Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a Skill India Centre (SIC) in Odisha's Dhenkanal district and asserted that it will strengthen the skill development landscape of the region.

He said the centre will fulfil aspirations, empower citizens, particularly youths, and make them future-ready.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: SKM Observes ‘Black Day’, Burns Effigies of BJP Leaders.

It is a step towards making India a global skill capital, the Union Minister for Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

“Under the Skill India Mission, this centre will train aspirants and young women in new-age skills... in graphics designing, hospitality, technology services and the leather industry,” he said.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

The goal of a developed India can be achieved only if the youths empower themselves through skilling, reskilling and upskilling, Pradhan said.

He had recently inaugurated another Skill India Centre in Sambalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)