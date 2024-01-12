New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhuyday Yojana (PM-AJAY) is a merged scheme of the three Centrally Sponsored Schemes, namely Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCA to SCSP) and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana(BJRCY), said Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in a press release.

The scheme has been implemented since 2021-22 with the aim of reducing poverty in the SC communities through the generation of additional employment opportunities through skill development, income-generating schemes and other initiatives, and to improve socio-economic developmental indicators by ensuring adequate infrastructure and requisite services in the SC-dominated villages.

Also Read | Dog Brutally Killed in Indore: Puppy Run Over by Car in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered on Basis of CCTV Footage.

Broadly, the scheme has the following three components:Development of SC-dominated villages in to an "AdarshGram";'Grants-in-aid' for District/State-level Projects for socio-economic betterment of SCs that may include creation of infrastructure in SC dominated villages including thoses elected under Adarsh Gram component, construction of Hostels/Residential schools, Comprehensive Livelihood Projects which may include components such as Skill development, related infrastructure development, financial assistance towards loans taken by beneficiaries for acquisition/creation of assets required for livelihood generation etc.

Construction of Hostels in higher educational institutions which aretop-ranked as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of Government of India and are funded by the Centre/State/UT Governments either fully or partially. Similarly, construction of hostels in schools which are either fully or partially funded by the Centre/State/UT Governments and recommended by the Ministry of Education. (ANI)

Also Read | Dry Day in Uttar Pradesh: All Liquor Shops To Remain Closed in UP on January 22 During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)