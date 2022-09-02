New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met his Indonesian counterpart Nadiem Anwar Makarim and discussed areas of mutual interest in education and skilling.

Pradhan, who is on a visit to Bali to attend G20 Education Ministers' meeting, also met Anne Aly MP, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister of Youth, Australia.

"The Ministers (Pradhan and Makarim) had fruitful discussions on further expanding the academic and skill development partnerships and also realising the full potential of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and India. Both the leaders explored opportunities for collaborations in education and skilling, especially in the areas of curriculum design, student exchange and research," the Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement here.

"Pradhan also held a bilateral meeting with Anne Aly MP, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister of Youth, Australia. The Ministers had productive conversations towards deepening engagements in the field of early childhood and school education between both the countries," it added.

The Union Education Minister said India and Australia enjoy vibrant cooperation in higher education, research and skill development.

"Intensified engagements in early childhood and school education will create a strong base for providing life-long learning opportunities to children in both our countries," the statement read.

Pradhan also met Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO in Bali on Friday.

"He had meaningful dialogues with Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO on furthering the Education 2030 agenda. Pradhan also discussed UNESCO's support for promoting language-based education and for the upcoming G20 under India's presidency," the MoE said.

