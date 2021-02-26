Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking their intervention to get 175 acres of land on lease for an expansion of Indian Oil Corporation's Haldia refinery in West Bengal, an official statement said on Friday.

Pradhan, in his letter to Gowda, minister for chemicals and fertilisers, and Mandaviya, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, highlighted the government's endeavour to make the country self-reliant in the production of petroleum items.

He said infrastructure development in the oil and gas sector is driven by the intention to expand facilities to meet the domestic demand for fuel, lubricants and other speciality products, according to the statement issued by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Haldia refinery's crude processing facility was increased from 2.5 mmtpa to 8 mmtpa, it said.

Pradhan said the petroleum and natural gas ministry is in constant touch with the authorities of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata to acquire 175 acres of land on lease.

The petroleum minister mentioned in his letter that land is required for the construction of more critical units at the refinery. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)