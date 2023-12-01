New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Reacting to the exit poll results in Madhya Pradesh which predicted advantage for the BJP, Union Minister Prahlad Patel gave credit to the double-engine government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Patel said, "I am saying this from the first day that I am seeing transformation in Madhya Pradesh like 2003. That time we were the opposition, and now we are the ruling government. The Centre and the state have together worked for the upliftment of farmers, 'Garib Kalyan' and Women empowerment. We should wait till December 3".

Prahlad Singh Patel is the serving Member of Parliament from the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Prahlad Patel contested from Narsinghpur.

Most exit polls predicted BJP retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, as they expected Congress falling short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

After the exit-poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh gave a clear edge to the incumbent BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday thanked the women voters of the state, saying "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'.'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-and-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory")."

Speaking to ANI after the pollsters predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Wherever we went, women came out in numbers to extend a hearty welcome and show their support."

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath appealed to the party workers not to get affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win.

In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government".

Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly took place on November 17 with a 77.15 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

