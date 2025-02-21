Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] February 21 (ANI): Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and a witness in the Bhima Koregaon case, on Friday filed an application before the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission.

In the application, Ambedkar claimed that in 2020, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had submitted a set of documents to then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. These documents, according to Ambedkar, contained allegations that Devendra Fadnavis, the then CM, and the Pune police were responsible for the violence that took place during the Bhima Koregaon incident.

Ambedkar has requested the commission to produce these documents and, if necessary, summon Sharad Pawar to testify before the commission regarding the matter. According to Ambedkar, the documents submitted by Pawar, which included a complaint, were forwarded to the Chief Minister's office in January 2020. Ambedkar believes that these documents are crucial for the inquiry into the incident and should be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Advocate Shishir Hiray, the Special Public Prosecutor for the Bhima Koregaon Commission, provided an update on the inquiry. He said, "We are at the last phase of the hearing on the inquiry commission set up for inquiring the incidents which occurred on the 1st of January 2018 at the Koregaon area, which is popularly known as the Koregaon Bhima incident, which happened at the backdrop of the Elgaar Parishad and various investigation was carried out regarding the Elgaar Parishad and its link with the Koregaon incidents also." Hiray explained that the inquiry is now in its final stages and has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the January 1, 2018, violence, as well as the role of the Elgaar Parishad event in it.

He continued, "Today, Advocate Prakash Ambedkar, alias Balasaheb Ambedkar had filed one application before Honorable Commission and whereby he is seeking to call those all documents which were filed or which were submitted by Honorable Sharadji Pawar with then CM Uddhavji Thackeray and in that particular application as per the version of Mr. Ambedkar, certain allegations were made by Pawar Saheb regarding the nexus of then CM Devendraji Fadnavis and police mercenary in order to occurrence of the incident. This is what the allegation made in that particular application."

"This is what Mr Ambedkar is stating before the Honorable Commission today and for that respect, he had filed an application before the Honorable Commission whereby he is saying that somewhere in January 2020, one application was forwarded by Mr Pawar Saheb along with certain proofs and all those are seized with the CM Office of them and he is seeking all those documents along with the application that is what forwarded by Honorable Sharad Pawar, be called before this Enquiry Commission and it is be taken into the consideration. This is why he had filed the application... We will give the appropriate reply to that application also," Hiray said.

Speaking to the media Ambedkar said that the comission will investigate his submissions.

"Today I appeared before the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission. In 2019, Sharad Pawar had written a letter to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he blamed right wing organizations for the Bhima Koregaon incident. The Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission did not have any documents in this regard. We presented those documents and news before the commission today. The commission has indicated that there will be a hearing again and whether there is a need to take testimony again on Sharad Pawar's statements about right wing organisations and the letter written by him? - This commission will investigate," he said. (ANI)

