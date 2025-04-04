New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday wrote to his cabinet colleague JP Nadda, urging immediate action against erring establishments to protect public health and ensure consumer trust.

He wrote to Nadda, who is the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, after the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) received complaints over the sale of adulterated paneer in markets in the past few days.

Joshi in his letter claimed that fake and adulterated paneer were being sold in fast food joints, restaurants and other markets across the country.

"These incidents have led to increasing public anxiety and complaints about the quality and safety of the food being consumed, especially amongst the consumers who rely on paneer as a primary source of nutrition," Joshi's letter read.

He said that several complaints on the above issue have been registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) portal, highlighting the rising trend of sale and use of fake and adulterated paneer all over the country. "Consumption of such fake and adulterated food items may also lead to severe and chronic health issues."

He urged Nadda to take necessary measures so that food safety standards are strictly adhered to across the country.

"As the issue of food safety standards is governed by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, I request you to take necessary measures so that food safety standards are strictly adhered to across the country," he added. (ANI)

