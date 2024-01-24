New Delhi, January 24: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution on Wednesday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful conduct of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya. The majestic Ram Temple opened for devotees a across the world on January 22, Monday, with Prime Minister Modi performing the main rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony under the watchful eyes of a select complement of priests.

The Union cabinet also extended greetings to Prime Minister Modi for leading the ceremonial enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace--Ayodhya. The cabinet, in its resolution, affirmed that PM Modi fulfilled a centuries-old dream that is tied intrinsically to the Indian civilisation. 'Etched in Our Memories for Years To Come': PM Narendra Modi Shares Heartfelt Highlights From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Dubbing the resolution as 'historic', the cabinet noted further that the enthronement of Ram Lalla and the grand opening of his majestic abode, both of which were presided over PM Modi, was 'historic' as the moment arrived after centuries of wait. The resolution stated further that the country may have organically independence in 1947 but its soul was freed from centuries of colonial enslavement on January 22, 2024.

"You (PM Modi) had said in your address that Lord Ram is the influence, flow, policy and destiny of India. And today we can say, not from a political point of view, but from a spiritual point of view, that destiny has chosen you for the Pran Pratishtha of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, the pillar of India's Sanatani flow and global influence," the cabinet stated in its resolution. The cabinet felt that not only was the 'Pran Pratishtha' a 'once-in-a-lifetime' but a 'once-in-many-lifetimes' moment.

"If we look at the reality, then this opportunity for the cabinet members can not be called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but once in many lifetimes. We all are fortunate that on this occasion we are present in the country's highest committee, the Cabinet," it added. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: PM Narendra Modi Performs ‘Aarti’ of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

"The Prime Minister, through his actions, has raised the morale of this nation and strengthened cultural confidence. The kind of emotional outpouring of people we saw across the country in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, we have never seen such a wave of emotions before," the resolution stated further. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' on January 22, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)