New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday amid efforts by the Congress leadership to find a solution to the factionalism in the Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls early next year.

Elections are also due in four other states including Uttar Pradesh early next year. Kishor had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had appointed Kishor as his Principal Advisor in March this year.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to end the rift in the state unit amid differences between former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu met the panel and also had meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Chief Minister, who also met the panel, later met party chief Sonia Gandhi.

There is speculation that Congress will appoint a new party chief in the state and there will be changes in the Punjab cabinet.

Kishor had aided the efforts of Trinamool Congress and of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu in the assembly elections held earlier this year. (ANI)

