India News | Praveen Chakravarty Likely to Be Congress Candidate for Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian National Congress is likely to nominate Praveen Chakravarty as its candidate to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat representing Tamil Nadu. According to the sources, Praveen Chakravarty is expected to file his nomination papers at 10:00 a.m on Friday.

According to the sources, Praveen Chakravarty is likely to be announced as the Indian National Congress candidate for the election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu. Praveen Chakravarty is expected to file his nomination papers tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the office of the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, located in the Secretariat in Chennai.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hold Bilateral Talks in Delhi (Watch Video).

Congress' Tamil Nadu In-charge Girish Chodankar earlier thanked the Tamil Nadu CM and TVK Chief Joseph Vijay for allocating the RS seat to Congress which is part of the TVK led government in the state. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ for allotting the vacant Rajya Sabha seat to the @INCIndia. This generous gesture reflects a deep commitment to coalition dharma, mutual respect among alliance partners, and the larger objective of strengthening democratic values. It sends a strong message that political cooperation can be built on trust, understanding and a shared vision for the people. Thiru Vijay has proved that he is a man of his word. By honouring his commitment and standing firmly by his promise, he has demonstrated principled leadership, political integrity and respect for alliance partners. This decision reinforces faith in coalition politics based on trust and mutual respect. The warm and respectful relationship between Shri @RahulGandhi ji and Thiru Vijay has further strengthened this spirit of partnership and progressive politics. Their commitment to constitutional values, social justice and inclusive development inspires confidence in a stronger and more united future. I am confident that this decision will further deepen the alliance and enable us to move forward together with greater strength, unity and purpose in service of the people," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chakravarty cited a news reports to questioned the allocation being given to Tamil nadu under the VB-GRAM-G Bill.

Also Read | NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames 'Broken System' After MP Student's Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

"In the year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu received ₹12,700 crore for the 100-day employment scheme This year, for the same scheme, only ₹4,000 crore will be received from the Modi government The share of funding for this scheme for Tamil Nadu has been reduced from 10% to 4% But Gujarat's financial share alone has been increased by 2.5 times! Why? What malice does the Modi government harbor against Tamils?" he posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)