Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): 'Pushp Varsha' also known as the showering of petals, was done on the devotees and ascetics taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of the Magh Purnima on Wednesday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Visuals also showed a sea of pilgrims gathered at the meeting point of spirituality and culture --Maha Kumbh.

According to the official data, more than 48.83 million devotees have taken a dip so far.

The total number of pilgrims visiting the Mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area has crossed 10 million.

According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025. The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days.

Monika, a devotee applauded the arrangements made.

"We have come here for the snan on Magh Purnima. The government has made really good arrangements. We are having a really nice experience..." she said speaking to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his office monitored the Magh Purnima 'snan' taking place at the Sangam.

Taking to social media X, the CM extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In an X post, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for a holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes, this is my wish."

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

