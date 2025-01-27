Prayargraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by saints from various maths, temples, and Akharas, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Guided by the saint community, the leaders participated in the ritual, with holy water from the River Ganga sprinkled on them as part of the traditional puja-archana, according to an official release.

Following the holy dip, both the Home Minister and Chief Minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam Aarti at the site.

Joining Amit Shah in the sacred rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, making it a family occasion steeped in spirituality.

On this significant occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister as a gesture of tradition and respect.

The saint community honoured the Home Minister with garlands, sandalwood paste, and a tilak, further marking the sanctity of the moment.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dressed in saffron attire, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by prominent saints including Juna Peethadheeshwar Avdheshanand, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, and Baba Ramdev.

The saints performed the Vedic rituals, sprinkling the sacred Sangam water on the Home Minister. Following this, the Home Minister offered 'Arghya' to the Sun.

The Tirtha purohits then conducted a special puja for both the Home Minister and the Chief Minister at the Sangam site, culminating in a grand Sangam Aarti. The chants of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati echoed across the holy site, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The youngest members of the Shah family also received blessings from the saints, with Chief Minister Yogi sharing a lighthearted moment with the children. Amid the resonating chants of Har Har Mahadev, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath bowed in devotion to Maa Ganga and Lord Bhaskar.

After taking a holy dip in the Sangam, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed prayers and worship amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and shlokas.

Following the worship, a grand Sangam Aarti was conducted, with the Home Minister's entire family, including his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, participating in the rituals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later presented a silver Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister before they proceeded to Akshay Vat.

The ritual was graced by the presence of revered saints such as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand of Niranjani Akhara, Baba Ramdev, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, Harigiri of Juna Akhara, and senior Mahants of various Akharas.

Earlier, the Home Minister and CM Yogi arrived at the VIP Ghat in Arail, where they boarded a cruise to the Sangam. The leaders paid obeisance to Maa Ganga, fed Siberian birds, and held a special discussion on Maha Kumbh arrangements with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand, Mahant Hari Giri, and Mahant Prem Giri in a private room on the cruise.

During the Sangam snan, Baba Ramdev and Satua Baba assisted CM Yogi Adityanath in the ritual dip. Post the bath, Swami Ramdev guided the Chief Minister in performing a special yoga pose, 'Tadasana.'

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6.019 million pilgrims taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as of noon on Monday, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

