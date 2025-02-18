Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Devotees continued to arrive at Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with his family, offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

After taking a dip in the holy confluence, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "It was an amazing experience to take a holy dip here. The arrangements are also very good."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was also spotted taking part in a sacred ritual earlier in the day.

Singer Shaan on Tuesday also attended Mahakumbh Mela where he took a holy dip in Sangam.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.

He said that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has skyrocketed from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting the respect for faith and the region's economic growth.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj are arriving at the temples for darshan. (ANI)

