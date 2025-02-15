Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress MP Rajeev Shukla arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers at the Maha Kumbh.

Sharing his experience of the Maha Kumbh in the holy city, Shukla said, "This is a wonderful experience. I have been coming to the Kumbh Mela since childhood. This is not my first time. It is a great religious festival. Will take a holy dip in the Sangam and offer prayers."

Also Read | How To Repel Pigeons From Balcony? Effective Tips To Keep Pigeons Away From Balconies.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, he stated that the largest religious congregation is a "perfect" example of India's collective spirit."It's truly an emotional moment. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to visit MahaKumbh. This is the perfect example of the collective spirit of India."

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26 Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects Picture of Indian Economy and Reforms, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"More than 50 crore people from India and abroad have visited the Maha Kumbh and have demonstrated India's growing power," the Union Minister said.

Recalling British rock band Coldplay's visit to the Maha Kumbh, he said, "I was in Belgium when I got the information that Chris Martin of Coldplay wanted to visit the Maha Kumbh. I called up the CM and made arrangements for his visit. He was so thrilled after experiencing this unique event. This will give a message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' to the world and the country."

Over 2.79 lakh passengers boarded trains from Prayagraj railway station by 6 am on Saturday, as the Maha Kumbh continued to draw massive crowds, according to Indian Railways.

On Friday (February 14), over 10.47 lakh passengers travelled on 328 trains from Prayagraj.

Many devotees gathered at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department stated that as of today, 501.1 million people have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The state administration also noted that the Maha Kumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)