Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): With the ongoing Mahakumbh attracting millions of devotees, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has ramped up sanitation efforts, deploying advanced waste management systems and real-time monitoring technologies, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the cleanliness chief (special executive officer) Akanksha Rana, "The people who bathe here have the belief that after bathing, they leave their clothes on the ghat itself and go wearing new clothes. Along with this, large-scale bhandaras, food zones, and heavy foot traffic generate a significant amount of garbage, making its daily disposal a major challenge."

She further added, "It is worth mentioning that to complete this work, a sanitation plan was made at the same time when the fair started, in which some points were kept given the scenario of solid waste management. First of all, 120 tippers and compactors were purchased. 25 thousand dustbins were also purchased through which dustbins were placed at every 50 metres. Liner bags are installed in it which are changed three times every day. Garbage is sent to the transfer station through tippers and trolleys. In the transfer station, all this garbage is filled in the compactor and processed in the waste processing plant run by the Municipal Corporation."

According to the data, more than 14,000 metric tonnes of waste have been collected and sent to the Baswar Treatment Plant so far. In comparison, only nine metric tonnes were processed in 2019. This year, solid waste generation during the Mahakumbh is estimated to exceed 20,000 metric tonnes, said the statement.

A state-of-the-art ICT-based monitoring system, operated through a mobile app with real-time tracking, is being utilised. Public toilet maintenance is ensured through QR code scanning, while Swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) provide feedback via the app. This data is monitored in a control room, where necessary solutions are implemented promptly.

To support a plastic-free Mahakumbh, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has distributed eco-friendly items including dona pattal, kulhars, jute bags, and paper glasses worth Rs 5 crore to akharas, institutions, and stores. Additionally, plastic-free branding has been introduced for banners and hoardings, with strict measures taken to promote biodegradable alternatives.

To maintain hygiene and ensure cleanliness in the fair area, modified advanced oxidation technology is being implemented as part of the odourless management process. Additionally, various cleaning agents are being used. This includes 39,000 kg of Malathion dust, 70,000 litres of phenyl concentrate, over 1,600 kg of naphthalene balls, 3.5 lakh kg of bleaching powder, more than 70,800 litres of acid, along with Harpic and 95.85 litres of odour control solution. (ANI)

