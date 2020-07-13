Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): On the second Monday of the month of 'Sawan', today special prayers were offered at Mahakaleshwar temple here.

"We offered prayers here on the occasion of second Monday of Sawan month. We prayed to god Mahakal to end coronavirus from our country and the world," a priest of the temple told ANI.

Visuals from the temple show priests participating in rituals with masks and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Shravan or Sawan is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar and it is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly.

It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, the Holy month of Saawan began on July 6 which will go on till August 3. (ANI)

