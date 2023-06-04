Ballia (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a doctor following the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman at his private nursing home in the Bairia area of this district, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman told PTI, "We have registered a case under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Dr Chandra Shekhar over the death of Poonam Yadav."

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Poonam Yadav's husband Raju Yadav.

"The accused doctor was arrested on Sunday," Usman said.

Yadav alleged that he took his wife, who was in labour, to the Community Health Centre (Sonbarsa). But since there were no doctors at the facility, he was forced to take her to Chandra Shekhar's private nursing home.

"Poonam Yadav was admitted to the nursing home on Saturday night but died due to negligence by the doctor. The case is being investigated," Usman said.

