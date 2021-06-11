New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A pregnant woman Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to include pregnant women in COVID-19 vaccination drive on priority basis.

The high court was informed by the Centre's counsel that the government is seized of the issue and will take a decision on the same.

Noting the statement made by the Centre's counsel, Justice Amit Bansal said no further orders are required and disposed of the woman's petition.

Advocate Vasudha Zutshi, representing the woman, said the petitioner is in advanced stage of pregnancy and desires to get vaccinated on priority basis.

She sought direction to the government to issue a fresh notification to include pregnant women in the vaccination drive on priority basis.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has issued a notification on May 28 in which various recommendations were made including that all pregnant women visiting antenatal care may be informed about the risks and benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, available in the country.

Based on the information provided a pregnant woman may be offered the available COVID-19 vaccine at the nearest centre and the vaccine can be given anytime during the pregnancy, the NTAGI recommendations said, adding that all lactating women are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines anytime after delivery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)