India News | Pregnant Woman's Head Severed in Wood-cutting Machine

Coimbatore, May 29 (PTI): In a gory incident, a 23- year-old pregnant woman died after her head was caught in a wood-chopping machine near here on Friday, police said.

Kalpana switched on the machine in her husband Dharmaraj's wooden box-making unit, and she was pulled into the equipment by her dupatta and her head was severed, police said.

Dharmaraj had gone out when the incident happened, they said.

On information, police arrived, retrieved the body and sent it for a postmortem.

