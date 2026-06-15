India News | Preparations for Puri Rath Yatra in Full Swing; Chariot Construction Progressing as Per Schedule

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri are underway in full swing, with artisans, painters and servitors working round the clock on the construction and decoration of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The three chariots, which are newly built every year for the world-famous festival, are taking shape as scheduled ahead of the grand procession.

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Maharana Sebayats engaged in the Rath Nirman Karya (chariot construction work) said the construction is being carried out in strict adherence to traditional customs and rituals under the supervision of designated servitors. The work commenced after the customary rituals performed on Akshaya Tritiya and includes the preparation and assembly of the three grand chariots associated with the deities.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said all preparations connected with the Rath Yatra are progressing smoothly and all activities are being carried out according to the planned timeline.

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"The preparations for this year's chariot festival, the Rath Yatra or the Ghosha Yatra, are going on very smoothly. Chariot construction is now going on and because this year's Rath Yatra falls on the 16th of July, we are hopeful that all activities will be as per the schedule. On the 29th of June is the Snana Purnima, the Deba Snana Purnima. So all the arrangements are also in place. In the meantime, we have held discussions with the servitors in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting and the managing committee meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj, which has also been held. We pray before Mahaprabhu that all the activities will go smoothly," he said.

Padhee further added that chariot construction remains one of the top priorities of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

"All the preparatory activities are as per the schedule, especially the chariot construction, which is one of the topmost priorities for the Shree Jagannath Temple administration. With the cooperation of all the concerned Sebajatas and people involved in the chariot making, it is going on very well," the Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple added.

Rajendra Kumar Mahapatra, a Rupakara servitor involved in the chariot-making process, said work began on Akshaya Tritiya and has been progressing steadily since then.

"Jai Jagannath. Since Akshaya Tritiya, after wearing the traditional cloth and receiving the garlands from the temple, work on the chariots began," he said.

Mahapatra explained that artisans are currently engaged in carving intricate wooden structures and decorative elements, including the 'Kona Guja' (corner brackets), lion motifs, throne structures and 'Nata Goda' figures placed around the chariots.

"The 'Shinghasana' (throne) is now complete. The 'Nata Goda' figures on the four doors are also being worked on. Overall, about 85 per cent of our work is complete. Since there is an extra month (Mala Masa) this year, the work is progressing well. Lord Jagannath does his own work; we are just instruments," he added.

Rupakara servitor added that artisans and servitors consider it a privilege to contribute to the construction of the chariots.

"All the artisans are giving their time to ensure the chariots look magnificent when the deities are seated. It brings us great joy to see the deities and the Maharaj perform the rituals. We feel blessed to be born into this family of servitors," Mahapatra said.

Painter servitors have also begun decorating the various components of the chariots. A Chitrakara servitor said work is currently focused on painting the 'Parshwa Debatas' (subsidiary deities), which adorn the chariots.

"Currently, we are painting the 'Parshwa Debatas' for the chariots. Each chariot features 11 such deities. After the 'Parshwa Debatas', we will paint the 'Kalash', the 'Shua' and the 'Nata Bara Sakhi' figures that adorn the four sides of the chariot. There are about 30 to 35 people involved in the work," he said.

The servitor said artists feel fortunate to be able to serve Lord Jagannath through their craft.

"We feel very fortunate to serve Lord Jagannath in this way. It is the result of our past penance that we are born into this community of artists to serve Him," he added.

Meanwhile, temple authorities said extensive crowd-management arrangements are also being planned for the festival.

"Preparations for the Rath Yatra are currently in full swing. As you can see, construction on all three chariots is progressing. Our various groups of servitors are working day and night to ensure the chariots are ready on time. Everything is on schedule," another temple official said.

"Regarding the crowds, we are planning extensively this year. We are focusing on maintaining the integrity of the cordons, ensuring devotees receive timely information, and arranging for water sprays and proper parking. We are coordinating closely with the police and district administration to manage the large number of pilgrims arriving by train and other means," the official added. (ANI)

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