Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Preparations are underway in full swing at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati ahead of the "Jhumoir Binandini" event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24

More than 8,000 artists from tea garden areas across Assam are set to perform the traditional Jhumoir dance. The event, organised by the Assam government, is being held to celebrate 200 years of the Assam Tea Industry.

Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora spoke to ANI about the upcoming mega event, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega event 'Jhumoir Binandini', where around 8000 dance artists will take part at Sarusajai stadium on 24th February."

The performers will include 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians, who will come together to present the traditional Jhumoir dance of Assam.

This event is part of the "Advantage Assam 2.0" initiative, which seeks to promote the state's cultural heritage and investment potential.

Earlier in the week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials to review the final preparations for the event.

He stressed the importance of smooth and seamless arrangements, instructing the officials to ensure the successful execution of all aspects of the event.

Earlier, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal also shared his excitement about the programme.

"8,000 participants will gather to celebrate 200 years of the tea industry, marking the occasion with a traditional Jhumoir dance performance. The event will feature a spectacular dance performance, which will be attended by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, who will join the 8,000-strong crowd to witness this captivating dance," he said.

He further said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that the Honorable Prime Minister will be present at the program, which commemorates 200 years of tea gardens in Assam. The event will also be attended by numerous dignitaries from across the country, industrialists, and people from India and abroad."

Meanwhile, the Jhumoir Binandini programme is a significant event in Assam's cultural calendar, and this year's performance is expected to be the largest and most spectacular yet.

With the Prime Minister in attendance, the event is expected to showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage to a national audience. (ANI)

