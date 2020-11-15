Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): After nine months of COVID-19 induced lockdown, preparations are in full swing for reopening of Mumbai's iconic Mumbadevi temple on November 16.

Hemant Jadhav, manager of the Mumbadevi temple, said that devotees can visit the temple from 8:30 am to 6 pm and only five persons at a time will be allowed for darshan.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Named As Next CM of Bihar, 16-17 Ministers Likely to Be Sworn In Along With Chief Minister.

"Mumbai police will deploy extra personnel to handle the crowd and the routes to the temple have been changed in view of COVID-19 health protocols," said Hemant Jadhav.

He further said that special arrangements have been made for maintaining social distancing and a cabin has been set up to sanitise the devotees.

Also Read | ‘Delhi Rains’ Trends on Twitter After Capital Receives Spell of Shower Day After Diwali; Netizens Share Pics & Videos of Drizzle, Clear Skies.

Shopkeepers and devotees near the temple hailed the state government's decision to reopen the temple.

"It's a good decision that the temples are reopening but there is a need to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Hopefully we will get customers to sell our products and earn daily wages, a shopkeeper said.

"My son turned one-year-old today. I will come here tomorrow to offer prayers as it will reopen from tomorrow," a devotee said.

Religious places in Maharashtra will reopen on November 16 as per the instructions issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)