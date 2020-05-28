India News | Prepare Plan to Provide Job Opportunities for Workers Returning to Rajasthan: Gehlot to Officials

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked top officials to draw up an action plan to provide employment to migrant workers who had returned home from other states amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Providing employment opportunities to workers who returned from other states and don't want to go back should be the priority of the state government, he told officials during a high-level meeting to reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Gehlot said that these workers are already suffering due to the ongoing lockdown for more than two months.

In such a situation, it is the government's responsibility to provide them job opportunities as soon as possible. This will also fulfil the demand of workers in industries, the chief minister said.

Gehlot expressed satisfaction that the number of active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has been almost stagnant for the last five days.

As of Thursday, 7,947 people have been in total been infected with the virus in the state, out of which 4566 have been cured. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 3,202 and the doubling rate was more than 18 days.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has approved updation of all 33 districts of Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

The state government will update the Gazetteer of all 33 districts of the state in a phased manner. Under this, every year the Gazetteer of at least six districts will be written and published, it stated.

