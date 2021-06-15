Jaipur, June 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked officials to prepare a roadmap for reviving the tourism sector while utilising the budget allocated to the Tourism Department.

In a review meeting of the Tourism Department, Gehlot stressed on effective marketing of key tourist destinations, fairs and festivals of the state at international level.

He said foreign tourists are not coming due to the coronavirus pandemic and in such a situation, domestic tourism should be promoted.

The chief minister said the Tourism Policy-2020 announced by the state government focuses on promoting adventure tourism, night tourism, weekend tourism and rural tourism and this will give impetus to tourism in the state.

"The tourism policy, which came after nearly 20 years in the state, will also help in bringing the tourism sector back on track which is facing a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement quoting Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Tourism Govind Singh Dotasra, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

