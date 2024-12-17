New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Preparing for future warfare, the Indian defence forces are aiming to expand their assets in space and bolster the strength of the agencies responsible for these tasks.

A detailed presentation was recently made by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to senior Defence Ministry functionaries in the presence of service chiefs and key stakeholders from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Government officials told ANI that the defence forces are focusing on enhancing the number of space-based assets and the necessary ground infrastructure to support them.

Plans to strengthen the Defence Space Agency and other related organisations come shortly after the government approved the space-based surveillance project, under which 52 satellites will be launched for surveillance, communication, and other strategic objectives. Both government and private sector agencies will play a role in this initiative.

The DMA, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), oversees the Defence Space Agency, which will manage these new responsibilities as preparations intensify for space-centric warfare.

The Defence Space Agency is also tasked with increasing the number of assets in space while ensuring their protection from all types of threats.

Enhanced satellite surveillance coverage will significantly improve India's monitoring capabilities, particularly in areas of interest along the Line of Actual Control with China and borders with Pakistan.

To carry out the increased roles and responsibilities, the forces are now looking to significantly expand the strength of the DSA and other related agencies working in this domain.

The CCS had approved two agencies for working in the field of space for creating all types of defensive and offensive capabilities.

Recently, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the growing importance of space, describing it as increasingly "congested, contested, competitive, and commercial."

He urged military leadership to secure national interests in space by fostering innovation and developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art systems in collaboration with all stakeholders. (ANI)

