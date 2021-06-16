New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Days after alleging corruption in a land deal of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said he is preparing to move court in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, the parliamentarian said, "I waited for three days for the Centre and the BJP to take action after I revealed this scam. I have understood that the BJP's faith lies in property dealers and not in Lord Ram. I am preparing to take this matter to court."

Singh has alleged that Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth Rs 2 crore in Ayodhya's Bag Bjaisi village for Rs 18.5 crore with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

The land, he claimed, was purchased from people who had brought it for Rs 2 crore just minutes before.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

Rai has strongly refuted the allegations. The Ram temple trust, according to sources, sent its explanation over the land deal controversy to the Union government on Sunday night, saying it did not pay more than the going rate.

Singh demanded that the BJP and the trust members apologise to crores of Hindus.

Meanwhile, a group of AAP workers were arrested from a temple of Lord Hanuman in Ghaziabad when they were staging a protest against the alleged land scam.

According to AAP functionary Manoj Tyagi, the party workers recited devotional hymn ‘Hanuman Chalisa' during their protest and followed all COVID-19 guidelines.

Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said the protesters were arrested for violating prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144. They were released on personal bond later, Agarwal added.

