Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian according to officials.

According to the Commander of the Army's 12-Sector, Ajay Katoch, the presence of Pakistani terrorists was seen in the last five to six operations have taken place since June.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 4,979 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,70,693: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

While sharing details of the encounter that took place on Saturday at Amshipora area of Shopian, the Army Commander said, "On the night of 17-18 July, we received intelligence inputs from a source at around 02:00 hours of the presence of four to five unidentified terrorists in a village named Amshipoora. Based on this input, a party of one officer and 32 other ranks planned to lay a cordon. We were also getting inputs of the presence of Pakistani terrorists in nearby areas."

"At 02:45 hours on July 18, the party was in the process of laying the cordon, it came under heavy fire. They immediately retaliated. Additional parties were sent at operation sites. The cordon was strengthened and terrorists were neutralised," he added

Also Read | Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted by Maharashtra FDA in Mumbai, 7 Arrested.

"We have neutralised many terrorists and we are hoping that many areas are becoming terrorist free in the valley," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the process of identification of the three terrorists, who were eliminated in an encounter in Shopian's Amshipora, is underway.

Police seized incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site where the three terrorists killed in the early hours of Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)