India News | President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Madhya Pradesh; CM Yadav Says Visit Matter of Pride for State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), June 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu to the state and described her visit as a matter of pride and inspiration for the people and government of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the President at Indore airport, Yadav said he, along with Governor Mangubhai Patel, ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives, welcomed President Murmu on her arrival.

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"We welcome President Droupadi Murmu in Madhya Pradesh. Along with the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, our ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, and other legislators, we received and welcomed the President in the state. It is our privilege that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President, Union Ministers and others participate in the initiatives undertaken by our government, thereby bringing us great pride," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said he was pleased that the President would witness the progress of the cheetah reintroduction programme during her visit to the state.

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"I am pleased that President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting here to witness the success of the Cheetah Project. She will also participate in a program related to outlining the government's strategy to combat the challenges of sickle cell disease and anaemia. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, I extend a heartfelt welcome to President Murmu and hope that her visit will be a source of enthusiasm and inspiration for all of us," he added.

President Murmu is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from June 18 to June 22.

On June 18, she will attend a programme titled 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening', organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

On June 19, the President will participate in International Sickle Cell Day celebrations at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. On the same day, she will inaugurate a medical camp organised by AIIMS Bhubaneswar and several development projects in Odisha, including a mega integrated rural piped water supply scheme for mining-affected villages in Kusumi block, Matrushakti Bhavan of the Brahma Kumaris, a special circuit house and a police facility at Rairangpur.

On June 20, President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit various locations in Pahadpur, including a school and skill centre, where they will interact with beneficiaries and children. They will later attend a public programme in Rairangpur.

On June 21, the President will take part in International Yoga Day celebrations in Jabalpur and will also attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati University.

On June 22, she will visit Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and interact with members of the Sahariya tribe, cheetah trackers, tourist guides and members of the Kuno field team. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)