New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at his statue in the Parliament.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

President Murmu was accompanied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders and dignitaries at the Parliament premises.

The day is also observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

