Pune (Maharashtra ) [India], November 30 (ANI): President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the Passing out Parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune.

Along with President Murmu, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chouhan and GOC in C Southern Command Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.

The passing out parade of 145th cadet course of the National Defence Academy marked a historic day as the very first batch of women cadets, now in their second year of three years of training at the NDA in Khadakwasla Pune, marched and participated along with male cadets at the passing-out parade of the academy today. Around fifteen women were part of the march.

President Murmu, in her speech, hailed the women cadets for being a part of the marching contingent.

"I was told that since 2022, training for girls cadets had commenced and today some female cadets were part of the marching contingent. I congratulate them and I am sure that they will take the name of the country and NDA at newer peaks," she said while addressing the gathering.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra. She inaugurated the centenary year celebrations of Kaivalyadhama at Lonavala Maharashtra on Wednesday.

On Friday, the President will present the President's Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, Pune at Pune. She will also virtually inaugurate the Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine 'Prajna'.

The President will grace the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI)

