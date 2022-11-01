New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The President of India Droupadi Murmu is all set to embark on a four-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim starting from Wednesday.

On November 2, the Droupadi Murmu will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Nagaland in Kohima. On that occasion, she will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state.

On November 3, 2022, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the Village Council Members and the members of SHGs. On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education-related projects in the state of Mizoram. In the evening, she will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

On November 4, 2022, the President will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Sikkim in her honour and inaugurate/lay the foundation stones for the various projects of Central and State governments.

On November 5, 2022, the President will interact with women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi. (ANI)

