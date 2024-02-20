Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], February 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column there.

Murmu is on a five-day visit to the archipelago from Monday, also visited 'Swantantraya Jyot', an eternal flame kept there as a tribute to thousands of freedom fighters who suffered incarceration in jail.

Also Read | Stonehenge: Campaigners Lose Court Challenge to Tunnel Plans.

She also witnessed the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail.

Subsequently, the President attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are very important from a strategic point of view. These Islands have special geographical importance in connecting India with the countries of South and South-East Asia. Therefore, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a core component of India's Act East Policy.

The President said that the natural beauty of Andaman and Nicobar Islands attracts people from across the world. She noted that several steps are being taken to further encourage tourism in the Union Territory. A new terminal of Veer Savarkar Airport has also been built. She was happy to note that due to impressive development in digital and physical connectivity, the number of tourists visiting these Islands has almost doubled between 2014 and 2022. She said that continuous growth of tourism will increase employment and the youth of this UT will get new opportunities for their progress.

The President said that the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands constitutes about 30 per cent of India's total EEZ. The blue economy of this island will have an important contribution in the development of India's economy. She was happy to note that several works are in progress to promote the export of fish and other marine products.

The President stressed on the need to preserve the clean environment and ecology of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She said that we have to move forward while maintaining a balance between development and environmental protection.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)