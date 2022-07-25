New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath As President of India Today, Check Full Schedule Here.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer her oath as the 15th President of India at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)