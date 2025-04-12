New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens before the harvest festivals Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu.

These festivals will be celebrated across the country from April 13-15.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad," Murmu said in a message.

She said these festivals symbolise our social traditions and give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy.

Through them, we honour the hard work of farmers and express our gratitude to them, the President said.

"I wish that these vibrant festivals motivate us to work with commitment and dedication for the development of our nation," she said.

