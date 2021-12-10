Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday to take part in an event of the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Kovind will review the passing out parade of the IMA and address the cadets on Saturday.

On his arrival here, Kovind was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and other senior officials.

The governor presented a replica of the Kedarnath temple to the president as a memento at the Raj Bhavan here.

