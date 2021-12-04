President Ram Nath Kovind at 'At Home' Reception in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday attended the 'At Home' reception on Navy Day in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad: Relief for Coastal Andhra Pradesh As Cyclonic Storm Weakens.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded India's over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War in 1971. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)