New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday attended the 'At Home' reception on Navy Day in New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.
Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded India's over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War in 1971. (ANI)
