Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. (Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter)

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said her accomplishments will remain incomparable.

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed condolences and said that she led a life dedicated to music.

"Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen. She led a life dedicated to music. Condolences to her family and all lovers of music," Sitharaman tweeted.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

