New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday.

"Distressing to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My deep sympathy goes to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted from its official account.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident.

As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. (ANI)

