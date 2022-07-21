New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted Droupadi Murmu on her election as the next President of the country.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India,” Kovind tweeted.

President Kovind completes his five year term on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)