New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind escorted his successor Droupadi Murmu from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Parliament House for the oath-taking ceremony in a presidential limousine on Monday.

President Kovind and President-elect Murmu walked down the 31 majestic steps of the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the saluting dais where they took the presidential salute.

The president's bodyguards rendered the national anthem after which the two were taken in the presidential limousine which moved out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan through the iron gates escorted by the President's bodyguard towards Parliament House for the formal swearing-in ceremony.

At the steps of the Gate No. 5 of Parliament House, the President was given a national salute by the President's bodyguards with the President-elect standing by his side.

Accompanying them were Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

They walked in a procession to the Central Hall of Parliament where they were welcomed to a roll of drums, which indicates the arrival of the president.

