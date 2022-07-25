New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday received the first copy of 'Interpreting Geometries: Flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan' from I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, which documents and analyses the intricate play of geometry applied to evolve the unique flooring patterns in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President was given the copy on the last day of his tenure at the office.

"President Shri Kovind received the first copy of 'Interpreting Geometries: Flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan' from I&B Minister Shri Anurag Thakur. The book documents and analyses the intricate play of geometry applied to evolve the unique flooring patterns in Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted President of India.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Honoured to present the 1st copy of three books to Hon President of India. 'Interpreting Geometries: Flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan' 'First Citizen: Pictorial Record of President Ram Nath Kovind's Term' 'Mood, Moments and Memories: Former Presidents of India (1950-2017)".

Earlier today, emphasising on connection with roots as the essence of India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday on the eve of demitting office urged younger generation to continue the tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers.

In his farewell address to the nation, President Kovind said, "Five years ago, you had reposed immense trust in me, and chose me as the President of India through your elected representatives. As I demit my office at the end of my term, I wish to share a few ideas with you all. I have been inspired and energised by my interactions with citizens during my visits across the country."

President said the he would cherish the occasions when had an opportunity to meet brave jawans of the armed forces, para-military forces and the police.

Mentioning his visits abroad, Kovind said he found the love and concern for the homeland among Indian diaspora very touching.

Remembering his childhood memories, President Kovind said, "When I was growing up in a small village, the nation had only recently achieved independence. There was a fresh wave of energy to rebuild the country; there were new dreams. I too had a dream, that one day I would be able to participate in a meaningful way in this nation-building exercise. A young boy living in a mud house could not have any idea about the highest Constitutional office of the Republic.

"But it is the testament to the strength of India's democracy that it has created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny. If that Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today, it is solely thanks to the inherent power of our vibrant democratic institutions," he added. (ANI)

