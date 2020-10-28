New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU), placed Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Yogesh Tyagi, under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him on Wednesday.

As per the order, several statutory and key posts remained vacant during Tyagi's tenure despite "regular follow up by the Administrative Ministry".

These include the posts of Pro VC, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer, Controller of Examination, among others.

Meanwhile, posts of the Dean of Colleges, is being managed by temporary arrangements, as is the post of Director, South Campus.

The order also raises the issue of "inordinate delay in appointment of permanent Principals in many colleges is also an issue of grave concern."

"Despite a clear message from the Ministry to fill up the teaching posts in a time-bound manner, the process to fill the vacancies has been delayed. The High Court of Delhi had also expressed its concern that faculty positions are not filled up on regular basis and ad hoc arrangements have been continuing for last many years," it further read and added that despite meetings at the level of Education Minister and Secretary, "no substantial progress was made by the VC on above issues."

It also states that certain vigilance complaints and sexual harassment cases in the university are also pending for more than two years in violation of the provisions of the relevant Act, showing insensitivity on the part of the VC in disposing of such matters.

The agitation by ad-hoc teachers across colleges, as per the order, also brought to fore the "administrative negligence" by the official, along with other reasons.

Along with ordering an enquiry into the allegations of "dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty" against him, the President placed the Vice-Chancellor "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence/coerce the witnesses and tamper with the material records of the University so as to ensure fair inquiry."

Furthermore, the order stated that "The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University orders that all the orders issued by or issued with the approval of Prof Yogesh Tyagi, VC, DU, during the period of his absence on the medical ground after Pro VC Prof PC Joshi assumed the charge of VC of DU on July 17, 2020, are set aside and to be treated as null and void," it read.

However, Professor PC Joshi, Pro- VC, DU has been ordered to function as the VC till the period of suspension/absence of Prof Yogesh Tyagi, for the smooth functioning of the university. (ANI)

