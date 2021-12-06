New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

It said Kovind will hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid during the visit.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will call on the President separately.

"At the invitation of the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the visit of the President on the historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship.

"It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding," the MEA said.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to Bangladesh in March to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

"Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy," the MEA said.

It said India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity among others.

"Both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

