New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark.

Upon his arrival, the President was accorded a warm welcome by Union Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt. of India and Trustee Chairman of IOF Dharmendra Pradhan.

Present on the occasion were SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR) and Trustee Secretary of IOF.

The President was taken around the interpretation centre, and he appreciated the efforts of IndianOil in Protecting, Preserving and Promoting India's glorious past. Speaking on the occasion, the President complimented the IndianOil Foundation (IOF) and appreciated the modern amenities it was providing to the tourists at the temple complex.

A non-profit trust fully funded by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the IOF has developed this world-class infrastructure and associated facilities, including the state-of-the-art Interpretation Centre, highlighting the unique architectural features of Konark Sun Temple.

Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the President for taking time out of his busy schedule and visiting the Interpretation Centre at Konark, which has been developed as a new-age museum backed by different means of communication to aid and stimulate the discovery process while enhancing the visitor's intellectual and emotional connect to the site.

Explaining the corporate agenda of IndianOil, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said that a robust social quotient and care for the community & heritage has always been the focus of Team IndianOil.

As the Sun Temple stands testimony to our centuries-old heritage, an urgent and pressing need was felt to have a world-class Interpretation Centre to appreciate better the craft and heritage of this epitome of beauty. This need prompted The IndianOil Foundation (IOF) to take up the cause of creating world-class infrastructure facilities. IOF's pioneering work has substantially revamped and spruced up the entire complex.

Creatively planned and constructed in close association with Engineers India Limited (EIL), Tourism Department of Odisha and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the facility has evolved into a multi-faceted tourist hub, which includes the main avenue, elegant water bodies, well-manicured gardens, paved roads, ample streetlights and high-mast towers adding a touch of class to the entire setting. The world-class Interpretation Centre is spread across eight acres.

Built at the cost of Rs 50 crore, the Konark Interpretation Centre was inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan on April 1, 2018. (ANI)

