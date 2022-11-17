New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Dr CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal.

In an official statement from the President office, it was stated that Bose will be appointed from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from November 15.

She participated as a Chief Guest at the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on Tuesday.

The President also presided over the implementation of the Pesa Act in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

She also laid the foundation stone of two projects from Bhopal, virtually. (ANI)

